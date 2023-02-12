Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.76) target price on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded M&C Saatchi to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 247 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
LON:SAA opened at GBX 184 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,680.00. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 127.20 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 227 ($2.73).
M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
