Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,500 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($62.39) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,089.17 ($49.15).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,043.10. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.