Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($62.39) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,089.17 ($49.15).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,043.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2,119.23. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

