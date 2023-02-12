Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,089.17 ($49.15).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a market capitalization of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,043.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

