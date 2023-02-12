Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reduced by Analyst

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.