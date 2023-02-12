FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

