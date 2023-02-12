FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. FirstRand has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $4.09.
FirstRand Company Profile
