Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 37,300.0%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 37,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,878,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
About VirExit Technologies
