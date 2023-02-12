Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 37,300.0%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 37,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,878,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

