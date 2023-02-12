Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 23,500.0% in January

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 23,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.17. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.