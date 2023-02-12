Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in January

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Accor Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €27.40 ($29.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($32.80) to €31.90 ($34.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

