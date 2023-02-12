Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Increases By 20,700.0%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 20,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Demand Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DMAN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Demand Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the business of promoting healthy lifestyles primarily operating in the health and wellness, cannabis edibles and hemp and central business district Sectors. Its brands include Infusional, Weedies Edibles, Canadian Organic popcorn, Oil of Sunshine and CoCos Pure. The company was founded on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

