Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Increases By 20,700.0%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 20,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DMAN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Demand Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Demand Brands
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demand Brands (DMAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.