Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 9,140.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

