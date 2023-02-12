Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 9,140.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.