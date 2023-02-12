Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Arista Networks by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

