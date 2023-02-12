Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $200.96 and a fifty-two week high of $266.43.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alexander’s by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.