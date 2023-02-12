Garrett Motion (GTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 1.0 %

GTX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

