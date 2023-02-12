GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $52.55 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

