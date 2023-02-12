GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $52.55 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

