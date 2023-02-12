Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AHH opened at $12.50 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

