TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
TC Energy stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
