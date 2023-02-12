Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.