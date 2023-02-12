TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.08 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.03.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

