Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enhabit Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of EHAB opened at $15.22 on Friday. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Further Reading
