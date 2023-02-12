Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enhabit Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $15.22 on Friday. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enhabit

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

