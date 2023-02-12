West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFG opened at C$113.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.36. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$89.95 and a 1 year high of C$132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About West Fraser Timber

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

