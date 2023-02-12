Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Andersons Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.