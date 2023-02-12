Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Andersons stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
