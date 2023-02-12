Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

