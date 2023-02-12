Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

