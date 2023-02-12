Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Downgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TSE HRX opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.17. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

