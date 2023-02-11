Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 240,351 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Thomson Reuters worth $76,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $121.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

