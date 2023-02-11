First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Fortinet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 331,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 425,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,475,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

