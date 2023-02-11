Brighton Jones LLC Buys 278 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

