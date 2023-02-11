MQS Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.50. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,454,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

