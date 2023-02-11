Brighton Jones LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

