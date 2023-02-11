Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Snap

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,971. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.