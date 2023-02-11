Citigroup Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $117.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $94.50 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

