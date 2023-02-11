Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

