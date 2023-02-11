MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,623 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.10 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.