10,520 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.