Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

