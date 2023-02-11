Brighton Jones LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

