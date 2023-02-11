Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $196.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

