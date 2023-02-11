Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

