Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.