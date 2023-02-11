Brighton Jones LLC Sells 374 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

