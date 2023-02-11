Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

