Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,690,000 after purchasing an additional 723,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,337,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,306,000 after purchasing an additional 151,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $67.90 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

