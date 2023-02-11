Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 97,373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

