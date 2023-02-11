Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 91,863 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Halliburton worth $78,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

