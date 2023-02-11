Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $356.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $478.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

