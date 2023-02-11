Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

USMV stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

