3,036 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

Hasbro stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.