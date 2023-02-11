Boston Partners Sells 6,789 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

