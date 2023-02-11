Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.